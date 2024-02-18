Quiet and cool start to the week; spring-like temperatures to follow

TONIGHT: Cold & clear

MONDAY: Sunny & cool

DISCUSSION

Cold tonight as lows drop into the upper 20s to low-mid 30s.

Bradley Sunday graphics

Widespread frost can be expected across the region.

Plenty of sunshine will follow into Monday as highs push the low-mid 60s.

A warming trend will ensue for the rest of the week with highs in the 70s.

Bradley Sunday graphics

Overnight lows will begin to sneak up as well.

Remain chances will look to remain slim to none all week long and for the better part of the 10-day forecast.

Have a good one!

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel