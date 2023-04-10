Quick look at the forecast for the week ahead

Clouds have struggled to clear out across Acadiana and that looks to be the case again as we get ready to start another work week.

Mostly cloudy skies on Monday will keep temperatures cooler than average with the highs staying in the low to mid 70s through the day.

Lows have been running pleasantly cool as well, and we'll have another night drop down into the 50s by early Tuesday morning.

A little bit more sunshine is expected on Tuesday as clouds finally will start to thin out, and temperatures will return to normal in the afternoon.

That clearing, however, isn't expected to last that long with a low drifting in off the Gulf of Mexico and providing another round of rainfall to the area.

Showers should come to an end by Thursday and the back half of the week is looking much more pleasant with sunny skies and warm temperatures.

