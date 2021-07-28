PTC to present Final Report for city of Lafayette on Aug 3

The Protect the City (PTC) Committee will present its final report during a special meeting scheduled for Tuesday, August 3.

The committee was formed by the Lafayette City Council earlier this year to study how the city has been impacted by consolidation, specifically, the finances, they say.

The committee met several times, and hosted town halls to obtain public input.

Their draft report suggested the current form of government is not working for the city.

Citizens showed up to town halls in recent months and seemed "split" about what direction Lafayette should choose.

According to their press release, the committee's Final Report will take place during the 4:30 P.M. Lafayette Parish Council Meeting.

The committee chair said at the previous meeting, "Basically, our report will be available online at LCG's website, and we believe Lafayette city will be better served if it is autonomous, and in having its own budget, and its own particular mayor. So, that there would be someone to champion the interest of the city of Lafayette."

Sequence of Meetings:

1. Regular Lafayette Parish Council meeting at 4:30 p.m.

2. Special joint Lafayette City Council & Lafayette Parish Council meeting, immediately following the 4:30 regular Lafayette Parish Council meeting

3. Special Lafayette City Council meeting, immediately following the special joint Lafayette City Council & Lafayette Parish Council meeting (the PTC Committee will present its final report during this meeting)

4. Regular Lafayette City Council meeting at 5:30 p.m. or immediately following the special Lafayette City Council meeting, whichever is later.

The Regular Lafayette City Council meeting is to follow at 5:30 P.M., they say.

