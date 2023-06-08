Predictable pattern plays out for another day

It has only taken one week into June for Acadiana's forecast to feel like it will never change.

The summer pattern that will rule our lives for the next few months already seems like it has been in place for eternity.

That being said, sing along if you know the words, temperatures this afternoon will reach into the lower 90s with heat index values running a little warmer.

Skies will remain mostly clear with a few spotty showers possible later in the afternoon along with a few rumbles of thunder.

Winds will remain mostly calm but in the moments when there is a light breeze it will be coming in from the west around 5 mph.

Lows drop down to around 72 by Friday morning, when we will wake up and go through all of this again.

