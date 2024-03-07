Potentially stormy Friday afternoon; low-end severe risk

TONIGHT: Mild & muggy; breezy

Friday: Mostly cloudy, warm; Pm storms

DISCUSSION

Expect mild conditions overnight.

Low temperatures will settle into the mid-60s.

Mostly cloudy, warm and breezy conditions will follow into Friday ahead of our next weather system.

Scattered showers and storms will develop over Acadiana by the afternoon.

HRRR model graphics

It's always tricky when you have storms initiating over the area as it can sometimes lead to a bust in rain chances—just being honest!

With that said, there will be enough energy available for any storms that do get going to possibility be on the strong to perhaps severe side.

Severe storm risk Friday

The risk will be a little higher for areas off to the north.

Severe storm risk Friday

Not much rain is anticipated, with again, higher totals setting up farther to the north.

HRRR model graphics

Much cooler and drier conditions will follow into the weekend.

Unfortunately, clouds will remain locked in for the weekend.

Plan on highs only in the 60s.

Overnight lows will settle into the 40s.

A more February feel than March this weekend.

Warmer temperatures and the sun will return by early next week.

Have a good one!

