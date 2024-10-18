Potential Tropical Cyclone #15 Forms in Northwest Caribbean

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) upgraded the disturbance in the Northwest Caribbean to Potential Tropical Cyclone # 15 Friday afternoon.

Rob Perillo/KATC

While the system will be short-lived and move inland Saturday, it will bring locally heavy rains to portions of Mexico, particularly the Yucatan Peninsula, including Belize and nearby Central American countries through Sunday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

This system poses on threat to the U.S. and will be primarily a rain-maker.

If this system becomes a tropical storm, the name will be Nadine.

Per the NHC: Widespread 4-8 inch rainfall amounts are expected across northern Belize, northern Guatemala, and southern Mexican states from Quintana Roo westward to Veracruz.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Isolated areas of amounts exceeding 12 inches are also possible through late Tuesday.

The government of Belize has issued a Tropical Storm Watch from Belize City northward to the border with Mexico.

The government of Mexico has issued a Tropical Storm Watch from the border with Belize northward to Tulum.

