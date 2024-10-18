Potential Tropical Cyclone #15 Forms in Northwest Caribbean

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) upgraded the disturbance in the Northwest Caribbean to Potential Tropical Cyclone # 15 Friday afternoon.
While the system will be short-lived and move inland Saturday, it will bring locally heavy rains to portions of Mexico, particularly the Yucatan Peninsula, including Belize and nearby Central American countries through Sunday.
This system poses on threat to the U.S. and will be primarily a rain-maker.
If this system becomes a tropical storm, the name will be Nadine.
Per the NHC: Widespread 4-8 inch rainfall amounts are expected across northern Belize, northern Guatemala, and southern Mexican states from Quintana Roo westward to Veracruz.
Isolated areas of amounts exceeding 12 inches are also possible through late Tuesday.
The government of Belize has issued a Tropical Storm Watch from Belize City northward to the border with Mexico.
The government of Mexico has issued a Tropical Storm Watch from the border with Belize northward to Tulum.
