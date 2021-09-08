Post Ida back-to-school updates

While linemen are trying to get power to Southeast Louisiana during the reconstruction phase, post Ida, here's a list of what to expect from school districts and universities who have been impacted by the storm.

Jefferson Parish

Jefferson Parish is unsure when to reopen, here's an update from Dr. James Gray on Jefferson Parish School System's Facebook.

First our families, and employees need time to return and ensure their home is livable. We estimate that the majority of our employees have evacuated and plan to come home when power is restored. Restoring home and reopening schools also depends on the continued availability of basic resources and utilities like gas, food, water, and sewage. Additionally, returning to school depends on our buildings being safe and conductive to teaching and learning.

School leaders have discussed possibly having a staggered return to class for students. But they said a return before October is questionable.

Thirty schools sustained major damage, according to The Advocate,—two of which in Jean Lafitte may be destroyed, another in Grand Isle took heavy damage

For more information, visit JPSO Public Schools on Facebook or online.

Lafourche Parish



All public schools closed until further notice, according to Superintendent Jarod Martin, on Houma Tv.

For more information, visit Lafourche Parish School District online.

Orleans Parish

According to their press release on Sept. 4, their communication with Entergy has the Archdiocese anticipating an opening on Monday, September 13, 2021.

New Orleans public schools to reopen Sept. 15-22 following Hurricane Ida.



Orleans public schools set to open between Sept. 15 and 22, but that's dependent on power restoration. All schools will get official notice by Friday Sept. 10

Louise McGehee planning to open Sept. 13

Trinity Episcopal School aiming to reopen Monday, Sept. 13 and will update on Wednesday, Sept.

For more information, visit Orleans Parish School Board online.

Plaquemines Parish



All public schools closed until further notice.

Belle Chasse Academy closed through at least Sept. 10, when an additional update will be made.

For more information, visit Plaquemines Parish School Board online.

St. Bernard Parish



Public Schools will reopen on Monday, Sept. 13.

For more information, visit St. Bernard Parish Public Schools online.

Archdiocese of New Orleans says River Parishes will remain closed until power can be restored and necessary repairs are made.

St. Charles Parish



Public schools closed until further notice.

For more information, visit St. Charles Parish School System online.

St. James Parish



Public schools closed until at least Sept. 10.

For more information, visit St. James Parish online.

St. John Baptist Parish



Public schools closed until further notice.

For more information, visit St. John the Baptist Parish Schools System online.

St. Tammany Parish



Public schools will reopen Monday, Sept. 13.

For more information, visit St. Tammany Parish School System online.

Tangipahoa Parish

Superintendent Melissa Stilley said:

"Some schools have some kind of roof damage, and their goal right now, is to temporarily fix the buildings so students can return to school. The biggest barrier is the power being restored. We have no indication on when power will get restored. As well as school bus drivers availability and fuel for the buses."

All public schools closed until further notice.

For more information, visit Tangipahoa Parish School System online.

Terrebonne Parish

Superintendent Phillip Martin said Wednesday on Facebook:

"We have begun the rebuilding and recovery phase. Currently schools are being waterproofed and dried out. Obviously, much work remains and much remains unknown.

I wish I could give you a start date for schools to reopen, but that's not possible at this time. As reopening plans become more definite, we will inform you.

Many of our schools have significant damage and dangerous conditions exist. Until we can verify that all schools are safe, we are asking that no employees visit schools or school campuses."

All public schools closed until further notice.

For more information, visit St. John the Baptist Public Schools online.

Washington Parish



All Washington Parish public schools are set to resume on Sept. 7, with Mount Hermon to start when they get electricity.

For more information, visit Washington Parish School System online.

Colleges and Universities



