Possible storms could finally break the heat

Acadiana's latest heat wave may finally be breaking on Tuesday with showers creeping back into the area in the afternoon.

That being said, it's still expected to be a very hot day and a Heat Advisory will be in effect until the evening.

Highs are going to push into the upper 90s, about 96, and the heat index will be around 108 which is still a slight improvement from the last four or five days.

Since we have so much built up heat there's a chance that the storms that move in later in the day could be severe.

Heavy downpours, hail, and damaging winds would be the largest threat with any of the thunderstorms.

Afternoon showers will continue for the next few days as temperatures return to normal through the rest of this week.

Unfortunately, glancing at the long term models there's indications that we could be in store for another heat wave next week with a dome of high pressure setting up over Louisiana.

In the Tropics:

We're almost a month into tropical season and there's some early activity in the Atlanitc Basin.

Tropical Storm Bret formed on Monday and may become the first hurricane we see of the season, as it's expected to strengthen as it moves toward the Caribbean.

This doesn't look like it will have any impact on Louisiana and the storm is expect to gradually turn north before getting into the Gulf of Mexico.

Behind Bret is another wave with good chances of development, NHC currently gives it a 70% chance within the next week, this also is expected to remain in the Atlantic.

It's not common to see waves line up like this in June so both storms are notable even if they won't have any impacts locally.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel