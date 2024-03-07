Possible severe weather returning on Friday

Daniel Phillips

After a beautiful bit of weather on Wednesday clouds will start to drift back into Acadiana ahead of our next storm system.

Thursday morning will be off to a nice start with cool temperatures and clear skies but expect clouds to start arriving by lunch time.

Highs will remain warm and we've got another day with temperatures getting into the low 80s in the late afternoon, and humidity increasing.

Winds increase later in the day and will eventually be blowing out of the south around 10-15 mph with gusts a little higher.

The forecast becomes much more active on Friday with another round of robust showers and storms moving through in the afternoon.

Acadiana is slated for a "Slight Risk" of severe weather by the Storm Prediction Center for areas along and north of I-10 and model guidance would suggest that the strongest storms will be in CenLa and the Arklatex.

Regardless, we will need to be mindful of storms capable of producing large hail, damaging winds, and possible spin up tornadoes.

Storms will come to an end by late Friday evening and the chance of rain will drop for the rest of the weekend, however, clouds will linger into the day on Saturday.

Cool, cloudy weather will then take over for the start of the weekend with winds picking up from the north.

Conditions should slowly improve by Sunday with a bit more sunshine and winds starting to relax, we'll be back to early spring weather by the work week.

