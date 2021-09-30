Port Barre PD searches for suspects wanted for vehicle burglaries

The Port Barre police received three complaints of vehicles being burglarized in the area of Cora Miller, Palm Street and Felicite Streets in the early hours of Wednesday.

Suspects were reported rummaging through a string of vehicles, one vehicle being locked and windows partially open, police say.

Items reported missing: car keys, medication and two pistols.

Some video has been obtained and police are actively investigating.

Port Barre are asking the public to help by reporting suspicious people and activity immediately by calling (337) 585-6212 or 911.

Police say to please avoid reporting emergencies or active crimes in action to our Facebook page or messenger. It may not be seen right away, and will delay police response time.

Police ask for citizens to: Please lock your vehicles, don’t leave firearms or keys in your vehicles, coordinate with your neighbors to alert each other and police of suspicious activity, use alarm and camera systems if you can, light up the area you park your vehicles.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel