Pop up showers back with us this afternoon

The forecast seems to have settled into an unsettled pattern and widely scattered showers are returning to the forecast for yet another day.

Those showers will get going through the middle part of the day, meaning that it will largely be quiet in the morning and the evening.

The showers we do see in the afternoon may have a little lightning and thunder, but we're not expecting any kind of severe weather Thursday.

Moisture will surge in on Sunday which is going to be a wetter day then what we've had so far this week, and if we have any flooding issues it will be on Sunday.

Still though the chance for flooding looks fairly low with rain totals sitting at several inches stretched out over a multi-day time period giving us chances to drain between showers.

Temperatures are going to be in the mid 80s for the next couple of days, with the heat index crawling into the 90s with all the moisture that we have in the area.

Once we get out of this wet pattern, which should be next week, it won't be long before we end up with our first 90 degree day.

