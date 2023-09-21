Pop Up Artist Garage Sale Saturday

If you're looking for some great stuff, or perhaps you're cleaning out your space, the Lafayette Art Association has you covered. Their Pop Up Artist Garage Sale is happening Saturday, September 23rd from 9am-4pm. Items can be bought with a simple donation to the LAA, no prices will be on anything.

The gallery is still taking donations Friday from 1-5pm, and again Saturday morning starting at 6am leading up to the event. Vice President of the Lafayette Art Association, Margo Baker saying the event last year was so successful that they're doing it again this year. She also adds that anything not sold will be donated to Lafayette Habitat for Humanity's ReStore. Therefore you have an opportunity to help out two great organizations.

The Lafayette Art Association has been supporting the arts in the area since 1959, and became a non-profit in 1969. It currently has over 200 members.