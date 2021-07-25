PONY Shetland & Pinto World Series wrap-up in Youngsville

The Youngsville Sports Complex held its final day of the PONY Shetland & Pinto World Series on Saturday.

The event took place from 10 A.M. to 8 P.M. in Youngsville.

The boys' baseball world series featured 20 Shetland teams and 20 Pinto teams, as well as the home team, the Youngsville All Stars.

The public was welcomed to witness the showdown for the 2021 Shetland & Pinto World Series during their four-day event as 40 teams compete for the title of PONY World Series Champions.

The director of the Youngsville Sports Complex told KATC, "We couldn't wait to get back, and the teams couldn't wait to get here. There's some repeat teams here. They were ready because they know what this complex means."

This coming week, the complex will hold the PONY Zone tournament and the Mustang World Series. The Mustang World Series will be held Saturday, July 31st – August 2nd.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel