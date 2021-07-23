Police investigate drive by shooting in St. Martinville

Police in St. Martinville are investigating an overnight shooting incident in the city.

Police Chief Ricky Martin says the shooting happened at around 2:00 a.m. on Friday July 23 on Main Street.

A vehicle was struck by gunfire from a drive by shooting. No one was injured.

No other details were available.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel