Police in Morgan City seek runaway teen

Morgan City Police Department
Posted at 11:33 AM, Apr 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-18 12:33:52-04

Police in Morgan City are asking for the public's help in locating a runaway teen.

17-year-old Ireaf Mitchell was reported missing by his family, police say. Mitchell was last seen wearing gray sweat pants with a black stripe and was also carrying a large gray and brown suitcase.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Ireaf Mitchell is asked to contact the Morgan City Police Department at (985)-380-4605.

