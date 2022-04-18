Police in Morgan City seek runaway teen

Police in Morgan City are asking for the public's help in locating a runaway teen.

The Morgan City Police Department is seeking help in locating a runaway juvenile.

17-year-old Ireaf Mitchell was reported missing by his family, police say. Mitchell was last seen wearing gray sweat pants with a black stripe and was also carrying a large gray and brown suitcase.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Ireaf Mitchell is asked to contact the Morgan City Police Department at (985)-380-4605.

