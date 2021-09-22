Point Blue Water customers: boil water advisory lifted

Point Blue Water advises customers their boil advisory has been lifted as of today.

"You no longer have to boil your water and it is now safe to consume," they say in Wednesday's email.

KATC will update if there are any future changes.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel