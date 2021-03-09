Plenty of sunshine with clouds on the way mid week

A gorgeous stretch of weather continues on Tuesday as spring weather firmly takes hold of south Louisiana.

Plenty of sunshine across Acadiana with high pressure dominating the forecast for yet another day, even as that ridge starts to slide slightly to the east.

That eastward shift will dictate the forecast for the back half of the week as it allows more moisture to creep into the area, but Tuesday will remain warm and crisp.

Highs on Tuesday will sit in the mid 70s with a warm breeze coming in from the south which will carry in some of that Gulf moisture.

That moisture will translate to some clouds building overnight and mostly cloudy skies continuing through the back half of the work week.

Even as we get less sunshine the temperatures will stay very warm with highs in the upper 70s and lows staying in the low 60s starting Tuesday night.

While there will be plenty of clouds it looks like showers will hold off until early next week with a front pushing through the area and sparking a round of showers and storms Monday of next week.

