Plenty of sunshine through out the week

It is shaping up to be a very quiet week across Acadiana, at least when it comes to our weather.

Sunshine is going to dominate over the next several days and temperatures will slowly warm up through the week.

Highs on Tuesday will be in the low to mid 60s, and with little wind there's no wind chill expected.

As skies will remain clear temperatures will remain cold overnight, and we're looking at a few more nights in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Essentially there will be no change in the forecast through the week with the only a few high clouds moving in on Thursday.

Over the weekend there could be a few scattered showers late Saturday night and Sunday morning, and a drop in temperatures by Sunday.

