Plenty of sunshine, plenty of heat

Hot weather remains the main order of business with highs getting back into the upper 90s Wednesday afternoon.

Heat index values will remain well in the triple digits through the afternoon so make sure that you're taking all the proper hot weather precautions.

Sunny skies will dominate over the next several days, but a few isolated showers will be possible over the next few days.

This month will almost certainly go down as the hottest July on record and it will be very close to beating the all time hottest month ever recorded.

Unfortunately it looks like the temperatures will be getting even hotter over the next few days.

