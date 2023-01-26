Plenty of sunshine for Thursday, with frost possible Friday morning

The skies have finally cleared out and Thursday is shaping up to be the sunniest day we're going to get all week.

Temperatures are going to drop down into the mid 30s overnight which may lead to a little frost out there for Friday morning.

Northern parts of Acadiana may see a light freeze, so very sensitive plants may need to be brought inside.

Sunny skies will continue through most of the day on Friday, however, clouds will slowly start to drift into the region Friday evening.

Those clouds will take over on Saturday and in turn set the stage for a wet day on Sunday.

Once the shwoers get going on Sunday the forecast will remain unsettled for a majority of the work week.

In the meantime a steady warm up is expected over the next couple of days with temperatures around 70 over the weekend.

