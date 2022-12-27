Plenty of sunshine but another cool afternoon

Plenty of sunshine expected on Tuesday as Acadiana continues to slowly thaw out.

It'll stay cool with temperatures in the mid 50s in the afternoon, with a chilly breeze coming out of the north.

Skies will stay mostly clear through the day and into the overnight hours which means we'll see lows once again drop down into the 30s.

This won't last that much longer, however, as much warmer air is on the way and will likely be here by the middle of the week.

Starting on Wednesday temperatures are expected back in the low 70s and will remain there through the rest of the week and on into the new year.

Showers will be pushing into Acadiana on Friday with a wet wrap up to the week spilling over into early Saturday before coming to an end before any New Year's Eve festivities get under way.

Warm, muggy weather will continue into the early days of 2023, and it looks like we may be in for more wet weather early next week.

