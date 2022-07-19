Plenty of sunshine and plenty of heat

The forecast has settled down dramatically across Acadiana as a ridge of high pressure as expanded in to our area.

As a result of that high pressure showers will struggle to get going, with only a brief sea breeze showers possible along the coastline on Tuesday.

Since we won't have the showers in the afternoon, temperatures will be allowed to sky rocket and the high for the next several days will be in the mid 90s.

Heat index values are going to be in the triple digits through the afternoon, with feel like temperatures getting over 100 by the middle of the morning.

This is more or less what we can expect over the next several days without any real change this week.

