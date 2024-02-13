Plenty of sunshine: All on a Mardi Grad Day

Daniel Phillips

Beautiful weather for Mardi Gras with plenty of sunshine lasting through the day.

It looks like it will be chilly out there to start so if you'll be up early lining up along a parade route make sure you're layered up.

Temperatures will slowly warm up as the parades get rolling but it will stay pretty chilly through at least the King's Parade.

There's not much change coming up for Valentine's Day, although temperatures will be a little warmer in the afternoon.

Clouds will slowly drift into the area on Wednesday but don't expect them to produce any showers.

This does mean, fellas, that you can't use weather as an excuse to skip out on the Valentine's dates (you could try but I don't think it would work).

Showers will return Friday night and linger into Saturday but models are really backing off on the extent of the rainfall.

Regardless it does look like the start of the weekend will be fairly gray but sunshine will return by Sunday.

