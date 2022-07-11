Plenty of showers through the rest of the week

We've made it to a brand new work week here in Acadiana, and it is shaping up to be an unsettled weather week.

Deep atmospheric moisture will allow showers and storms to pop up through the afternoon, driven by a mix of day time heating and a front up to our north.

These showers could produce a few thunderstorms and heavy downpours but we're not anticipating any widespread violent weather.

Afternoon temperatures, even with the scattering of showers, will be in the mid 90s with heat index values sitting once again in the triple digits.

We do need to watch the front as it stalls in the Gulf of Mexico as it looks like it may spin up a low just off the coast which will have a chance at becoming tropical.

If this low does spin up then it could bring some very heavy rainfall to the greater Gulf Coast area, with the heaviest showers likely taking place just to our east.

A depression style system could bring a pretty significant flood threat to some areas along the Gulf Coast, but it remains to be seen how much rain Acadiana could receive.

Currently models seem to be hinting at maybe 4-6" through the rest of this week, which is certainly wet but if spread out over several days shouldn't lead to too many issues.

This been a lot of back and forth in the models so there's still a decent amount of uncertainty regarding the weather over the next couple of days.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel