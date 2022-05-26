Pleasant nights, warm afternoons into Memorial Day weekend

Overall, cooler conditions out there tonight as lows drop into the mid-60s under clear skies.

Overnight Lows Across Acadiana

Very nice weather in store for Acadiana Friday.

Expect mostly sunny skies and comfortable humidity values for the time of year!

Highs will top out in the mid-upper 80s into the afternoon.

Afternoon highs Friday

A stray coastal shower could be possible (5%).

Even a little cooler Friday night/Saturday morning with lows heading for the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Lows Saturday morning

Plenty of sunshine heading into the Memorial Day weekend.

Highs will push the upper 80s to lower 90s

Relatively low humidity will stick around for Saturday, but will start to increase Sunday into Monday.

More typical Summertime humidity levels will be back for the rest of next week.

With that, we'll start to introduce isolated PM rain chances back into the forecast (20-30%).

Outside of a cooling afternoon shower, it'll be a hot and humid week as highs climb into the lower 90s.

Be sure to review water safety tips if you plan on heading to the pool, beach or lake this weekend.

Have a good one!

TROPICS:

No new developments expected at this time

