Picture perfect weather for Festivals Acadiens et Creoles

It'll be a warm, but beautiful weekend across Acadiana with plenty of sunshine and mild afternoons.

The front that moved through on Thursday has long passed through in time to leave us with a stunning weekend.

Highs will be rather warm, getting into the mid and upper 80s over the next couple of days with lows in the low 60s.

A few pop up showers will return on Sunday night, becoming more scattered along a another front moving through Acadiana.

This time temperatures will take a much more significant drop with highs in the 60s and 70s and a return to the 40s for the first time since the start of the year.

