Phase II of I-10 overpass replacement underway

Lane closures will continue throughout the weekend on and around the I-10 eastbound overpass at I-49.

It's part of the second phase of the overpass replacement project.

I-10 eastbound is already down to one lane.

I-49 northbound lanes will close at 9 p.m. on March 17 and remain closed until Monday March 20.

All travel lanes of I-49 northbound will be closed at the I-10 overpass beginning Friday, March 17, at 9 p.m., until Monday, March 20, at 4 a.m. to install the newly constructed girders and bridge deck.

Crews will once again utilize SPMT’s to lift the new girders and bridge deck piece into place. After all pieces are securely in place, a concrete closure pour will be performed to tie-in all new components to the existing bridge overpass.

*All lanes of Interstate 10 in the eastbound direction will be open to traffic once the concrete closure pour has met the necessary curing requirements.

During this time, the following closures will remain in place.

Detours for all closures include the following:

I-49 Northbound – Take the I-10 EB exit for Baton Rouge (Exit 1A). Once on I-10 EB, take the exit for Louisiana Avenue (Exit 104). Take a left at the stop sign and go under the overpass. Take the ramp to get on I-10 WB. Once on I-10 WB you can take the exit for Opelousas (Exit 103B) to access I-49 NB.

I-10 Eastbound – If traveling on I-10 EB, take the exit for Morgan City (Exit 103A) and merge onto the Evangeline Thruway. Take a left at the Willow Street intersection to gain access to the NB Evangeline Thruway. Take the I-10 EB exit for Baton Rouge (Exit 1A).