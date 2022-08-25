Persistent wet weather remains in the forecast

The weather has not been particularly pleasant over the last couple of days, and that once again will be the case for Thursday.

Showers have started to pop up in a few areas in the early morning hours, and those showers are expected to expand over the next several hours.

This is going to set the stage for another round of on and off rain that is going to last through the rest of the day before finally easing up in the evening.

Daniel Phillips

A Flood Watch is going to remain in effect for the western and northern half of Acadiana through the evening, mostly since those areas are the most saturated places in Acadiana.

Rain totals will on again on average be about a half inch to an inch, but some areas could see those number double.

Street flooding is going to be the biggest threat once again, so make sure you are careful out on the roads especially in the immediate moments after the rain has passed.

In the Tropics:

Daniel Phillips

As we hit the peak of the hurricane season there are a few different waves showing some potential to develop into tropical systems, including one we should keep a close eye on.

A wave that is sitting in the south Caribbean may develop over the next several days and could pose a threat to the Gulf of Mexico if it does.

It's important to keep in mind that development is not a guarantee, there's enough sheer in the area that it could hinder the development of a low and right now the NHC is giving it about a 20% chance.

Models seem to be split with the GFS remaining adamant for a few days now that development will occur next week, while the EURO has it fizzling out over the next few days.

Since we don't have any kind of consensus forecast confidence is low at the time but certainly something that should be monitored.

