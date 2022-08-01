Persistence remains the forecast

This week's forecast is going to pick up where last week's left off.

The weather pattern remains incredibly stagnant with little to no change in your day to day weather.

Afternoon highs are consistently going to sit in the low 90s with heat index values in the triple digits.

Everyday showers will develop in the middle of the day, bringing heavy downpours and flashes of lightning to different parts of Acadiana.

Outside of this pattern there is nothing going on that's out of the ordinary for August in south Louisiana.

