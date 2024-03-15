Periods of rain, storms this weekend; drier and cooler to start next week

TONIGHT: Scattered t-showers, patchy fog late

SATURDAY: Scattered storms, warm

DISCUSSION

Welcome to the weekend!

Unfortunately, the pattern will remain unsettled this weekend as multiple impulses in the upper-levels keep scattered showers and storms in the forecast.

Models continue to show a batch of showers and storms working in later this evening with one of those impulses, so we'll see if that comes to fruition.

A slight risk (level 2) of severe weather remains in place across the region.

Damaging winds and hail would be the primary threats.

Otherwise, mild and muggy conditions overnight as lows dip into the mid-60s.

Some patchy fog could be possible later on tonight.

A mostly cloudy and warm Saturday will be in store for Acadiana's Saturday.

Highs will push the lower 80s.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible at times throughout the day, it won't be raining all day long.

Hopefully, any activity will settle down in time for Patty in the Parc tomorrow evening.

Showers and storms will be even more likely for the first half of Sunday.

We'll gradually start to dry things out Sunday afternoon/evening.

A good soaking of 1-3" will be possible before all is said and done.

Bradley Friday graphics

Highs will be a little cooler in the lower 70s.

Drier and cooler conditions will follow into the start of next week.

In fact, low temperatures Tuesday morning will be in the 30s and 40s!

Next weather system will arrive by Thursday of next week.

Have a great weekend!

------------------------------------------------------------

