Periods of heavy showers and storms continue through the day

Periods of heavy rain will continue on an off through out the day as the work week will end on a very wet note.

A long awaited frontal boundary has finally stalled across Acadiana and as a result showers will stick with us through the day on Friday, with the occasional thunderstorm making its presence felt.

After already receiving a few inches of rain overnight we'll need to monitor for some localized street flooding, and a Flash Flood Watch has been issued for all of Acadiana until Saturday.

While a major flooding event doesn't look likely there will be times when certain roads could be hard to pass so be mindful of possible street flooding as you make your way about town.

Rivers and bayous will be running fast and full for the next few days, so best to avoid and local waterways and be aware of any potential flooding along the banks.

Severe weather isn't expected, but as we saw on Thursday, storms can spin up in a hurry so make sure that you have a way to receive any warnings that may get issued.

Temperatures, in the meantime, will be running much cooler with highs staying in the low 70s and a cool breeze coming from the north around 10-15 mph through the day.

Showers will finally start to break apart on Saturday, although cloud cover is expected to linger through the weekend so don't expect much clearing.

Easter Sunday won't be as wet but it will still be fairly gray out there with temperatures remaining in the low 70s so it won't be the most pleasant weather but certainly better than Friday's forecast.

It's looking likely that we see another round of showers come through on Tuesday of next week as an upper level low drifts westward across Acadiana.

