Periods of heavy rains Wednesday could lead to flooding

Daniel Phillips

The threat of flooding rains remains present Wednesday morning with periods of heavy downpours expected on and off through at least Thursday, and a Flood Watch has been issued for all of Acadiana.

Flash flooding will be the biggest issue with rain rates of 1-2" an hour possible, but minor flooding is also expected along most of the waterways.

It will be best to avoid rivers and bayous as best as you can for the next few days as they'll be running full and fast; even when the rain has come to an end.

Daniel Phillips

Model guidance is still indicating we will see between 4-8" of rain with some localized hot spots picking up closer to 10" through Thursday afternoon.

The higher totals will arrive from storms "training", which is going over the same areas over and over again as if they were on train tracks.

Unfortunately, it's almost impossible to tell exactly where this will occur until we start to see it happening so be mindful of quickly changing conditions through the day.

Rain rates between 1-2" an hour will be possible with some storms and that's typically when drainage systems will struggle to keep up and flash flooding can occur.

Daniel Phillips

Flooding will be the biggest issue on the day but there is a chance of some severe weather popping up Wednesday evening.

A few spin-up tornadoes will be possible, but they will be very short lived and isolated.

The bigger issue with storms will be strong, gusty winds which could produce some damage particularly in areas where the ground is saturated.

There severe threat will diminish overnight, even as the rain sticks around.

Daniel Phillips

Rain will gradually taper off through the day on Thursday, and while they will still be in the area through the week they will become lighter and more broken up.

A cold front will come through during the weekend and we'll finally clear out this warm, wet air mass that has been parked on us all week long.

Chillier, drier weather is expected through most of next week.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel