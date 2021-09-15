Periods of heavy rain linger on Wednesday

The Flash Flood Watch will remain in effect through the course of the day with T.D. Nicholas sparking some on and off showers this afternoon.

So far the showers have arrived at a pace that we haven't seen much water piling up, although there have been some reports of flooded roads in north Acadiana.

This additional rainfall could total another inch or two with some local hot-spots that produce higher amounts.

The center of Nicholas early Wednesday morning was spinning out toward Lake Charles, and it'll be a slow drift to the east through the course of the day.

Since the storm is moving so slowly it is going to keep the weather unsettled for the next several days, with on and off wet weather lingering through the week.

Even in the wake of Nicholas the moisture is going to struggle to clear out so scattered showers will persist through the weekend and into next week.

