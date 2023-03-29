Periods of cloudiness Wednesday, along with a few showers

Cooler weather has moved into Acadiana as temperatures run a little below average, and more than 10 degrees cooler than they've been averaging the last few weeks.

The early morning will start off nice and clear, but clouds will be moving in through the morning and linger into the early afternoon.

Some of those clouds, especially in western Acadiana, will be accompanied by some light passing showers.

Wednesday's highs will push into the upper 60s before stalling out, and the evening lows will once again drop down into the 50s overnight.

This round of cooler air won't last long as we'll be back above average by Thursday afternoon and even lows crawling back into the 60s by the weekend.

It's a little unsettled here in Acadiana over the weekend with a few spotty showers possible Saturday and Sunday, and another potential for some storms Monday morning.

