City of Scott officials announced they are changing waste collection services.

Pelican Waste and Debris will begin servicing Scott residents in July. Trash collection will be separated into two days.

City of Scott

Trash collection will take place on Tuesday's North of the tracks and Thursday's South of the track.

Residents can contact City Hall at 337-233-1130 or Pelican Waste and Debris at 337-321-5171 with questions.