Pedestrian Killed in Duson

Duson Police are investigating an overnight crash involving a pedestrian. The initial investigation shows a woman was driving a truck in the 1000 block of Toby Mouton Extension sometime after 1am. It appears her truck left the roadway and became disabled.

The woman, dressed in black clothing began walking west in an attempt to get help. She stepped into the path of another pickup truck, was struck, and died at the scene.

The driver of the other pickup truck, voluntarily submitted to a breathalyzer test and there was no indication of impairment. Duson police are continuing to investigate and names of those involved in the crash haven't been released.