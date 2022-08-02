Pattern to remain unsettled; heavy rains in the mix

LOWS TONIGHT: MID-70S

HIGHS WEDNESDAY: 80S/STORMS LIKELY

DISCUSSION

Has anyone figured out the weather pattern yet?

You guessed it. Another healthy round of scattered storms today.

Lingering showers will diminish as the evening wears on.

Skies will fair out tonight.

Next two days GRAF model

Expect more of the same tomorrow as an upper-level impulse traverses the area.

Additionally, with sufficient low-level moisture in place, there is a low-end risk of excessive rainfall across all of Acadiana.

Excessive rainfall outlook WPC

Be on the lookout for possible ponding on the roadways and perhaps flooding in low-lying areas.

The pattern will remain unsettled thru the rest of the week with scattered downpours remaining in the mix.

1-3+" of rainfall will certainly be possible with isolated higher amounts in spots.

Rain estimates GRAF model

Pretty typical August weather pattern heading into the weekend and much of next week.

TROPICS

All remains quiet for now with no new developments expected at least through the next 5 days.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel