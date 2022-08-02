Pattern to remain unsettled; heavy rains in the mix

LOWS TONIGHT: MID-70S
HIGHS WEDNESDAY: 80S/STORMS LIKELY
DISCUSSION
Has anyone figured out the weather pattern yet?
You guessed it. Another healthy round of scattered storms today.
Lingering showers will diminish as the evening wears on.
Skies will fair out tonight.
Expect more of the same tomorrow as an upper-level impulse traverses the area.
Additionally, with sufficient low-level moisture in place, there is a low-end risk of excessive rainfall across all of Acadiana.
Be on the lookout for possible ponding on the roadways and perhaps flooding in low-lying areas.
The pattern will remain unsettled thru the rest of the week with scattered downpours remaining in the mix.
1-3+" of rainfall will certainly be possible with isolated higher amounts in spots.
Pretty typical August weather pattern heading into the weekend and much of next week.
TROPICS
All remains quiet for now with no new developments expected at least through the next 5 days.
