Pattern slowly starting to change on Wednesday

It's another very nice forecast across Acadiana as a quiet stretch of weather will slowly come to an end through the middle of the week.

Highs are going to move into the upper 70s for another day, and the heat index is going to remain a non factor as humidity is going to remain low.

Temperatures will drop down into the mid 50s with clouds slowly drifting into the area through the night and paving the way for a cloudy day on Wednesday.

Grey skies will dominate the forecast on Wednesday which will limit temperatures to staying in the low 70s, but showers will hold off until Thursday.

A front is going to move through on Thursday bringing some showers to the region, and most showers should remain moderate to light and widely scattered.

Once the front passes the skies will clear by the end of the week and the temperatures will remain chilly through the weekend.

