Pattern remaining unsettled through rest of holiday weekend

LOWS TONIGHT: LOW-MID 70S

HIGHS SUNDAY: 70S/80S

DISCUSSION

Just about all of the showers have diminished across Acadiana this evening with the exception of some patchy light sprinkles in spots.

Most of the night will be relatively quiet, although we'll likely see a few storms re-develop along the coastal regions late tonight and into Sunday morning.

Plenty of cloud cover out there Sunday with a scattering of showers expected as an upper-level disturbance remains overhead.

Temperatures, like today, will be limited to the 70s and 80s... Although any peaks of sunshine cold briefly push highs a little higher.

That pesky upper-level feature won't move a whole lot thru the next several days, keeping the pattern somewhat unchanged for Memorial day and beyond.

Expect scattered rain chances to remain for much of the new week.

Have a great rest of the weekend!

TROPICS

We still have tropical storms Danielle and Earl out in the Atlantic ocean.

Both will remain out to sea with no threats to Acadiana.

Rest of the tropics are quiet.

