A tropical disturbance off the coastline will keep scattered tropical downpours in the forecast over the next few days.

Gulf coast Satellite picture

A few light showers possible this evening, but otherwise expect mild conditions under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Patches of fog may develop in spots as well.

Scattered showers and storms will start to move in from the SW and spread inland as early as Friday morning.

Thru Saturday 1pm HRRR model

Off and on tropical downpours will be possible throughout the day.

There will be the potential for heavy rainfall at times in spots.

Excessive rainfall risk WPC

Models continue to zone into coastal Texas and SW Louisiana as rainfall hot spots.

Next ~2 days Rainfall estimates

However, these are just one run of the two models, so keep that in mind.

Specific numbers are almost certainly going to fluctuate.

Lingering deep tropical moisture will keep rain chances elevated into Saturday as well.

Rain chances start to come down a bit Sunday and into the 4th itself on Monday, but scattered activity will still be lurking around, especially for the afternoon hours.

A pretty typical summertime pattern heading into next week with highs in the low-mid 90s and rain chances settling into around 30-40%.

TROPICS

The weak and broad area of low pressure off the Texas coastline still has a medium (40%) of development into a depression before it drifts inland over the next several hours.

Regardless, the system continues to be mainly a rainmaker for Texas and us here in Louisiana.

Thursday 6/30 Tropics update

Elsewhere, potential tropical cyclone 2 is still expected to become tropical storm Bonnie in the Caribbean Sea prior to landfall in central America tomorrow night.

This system is no threat to the gulf, nor us here in Acadiana.

Lastly, one small spot behind PTC2 now only has a 10% chance of development, so some good news there.

