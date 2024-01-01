Watch Now
Patchy frost tonight; more unsettled pattern taking shape in days ahead

Monday
Posted at 4:02 PM, Jan 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-01 17:02:38-05

TONIGHT: Patchy frost
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny & cool

DISCUSSION

Happy New Year!

Temperatures tonight will be dropping into the mid-upper 30s with a patchy frost across the region.

Mostly sunny to at times partly cloudy Tuesday with highs topping out in the lower 60s.

We're then looking at more of an active weather pattern across Acadiana.

First round of widespread showers will work in Tuesday night/early Wednesday morning.

Monday

At least 0.5-1" of rainfall will be likely with this system.

Monday

Sunny and cool Thursday before a second round of showers will get here late Friday afternoon into Friday night.

Monday

A slightly better soaking of 1-2" looks possible at this point with this system.

Monday

No severe weather is expected with either system this week.

Yet another weather system will get here early next week, and that one could deliver on a few stronger storms, but we'll watch to see how the longer range pattern evolves in the days ahead.

Have a good one!

