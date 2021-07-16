Parkside RV Park holds grand opening in Broussard

Parkside RV Park in Broussard held its grand opening on Thursday, July 15.

The RV park is located next to the Broussard Sports Complex and St. Julien Park at 651 St. Nazaire Road.

With 54 full-service spots for all RV types, the park offers amenities including electricity, sewer and water hookups, high-speed WiFi and a bathhouse.

Campers can also take advantage of St. Julien Park and the Broussard Sports Complex, which includes baseball, softball and soccer fields, tennis courts, a walking/running trail with rest stations, a stocked fishing pond, picnic areas, an amphitheater, pavilions, two playgrounds, a splash pad and more.

Construction on the RV park began in August 2020.

“We envision Parkside as a restful stop for travelers, explorers and sports teams,” says Billeaud Cos. CEO Steven Hebert. “Our tree-lined setting is ideal for families and groups, whether they’re in town for a ballgame or just a weekend outdoors.”

Parkside is taking reservations now via its website at parksidervpark.com and can accommodate fifth-wheels, motor homes, pop-ups, travel trailers, truck campers and camper vans.

“This a is an exciting new venture for Billeaud Cos.,” adds Hebert. “We’ve been helping to build South Louisiana for more than 100 years and look forward to entering the camping industry.”

