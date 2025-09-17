Parish Proud Day: Hundreds of Volunteers to Transform Scott Schools

Scott, LA — On Saturday, September 20, 2025, Lafayette Parish residents will come together for Parish Proud Day. Organized by Giles Automotive in partnership with Love Our Schools, this volunteer-driven effort aims to revitalize four Scott schools in a single morning, showcasing the power of collective community action.

Beginning at 8:00 AM, volunteers will check in at Acadiana High School, where they will also hear opening remarks from local leaders. Afterward, they will disperse to Scott Middle School, L. Leo Judice, and Westside Elementary to undertake various service projects. The goal is to improve school environments, strengthen community bonds, and demonstrate how local effort can make a lasting difference.

Bob Giles, Chairman of Giles Automotive Inc., emphasizes the event’s significance:

“This event demonstrates the incredible impact of collaboration between private, public, and nonprofit sectors—leaving a lasting legacy for our children.”

Millicent Nugent, Executive Director of Love Our Schools, shares:

“Together, we’re rolling up our sleeves to transform campuses and remind students and educators just how much this community cares.”

Parish Proud Day is one of Lafayette Parish’s largest collaborative initiatives, bringing together private businesses, schools, nonprofits, and residents. It highlights how teamwork and generosity can produce meaningful and visible improvements to our schools, fostering community pride and support for education.