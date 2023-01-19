Parade of storm systems to bring an unsettled, chilly pattern to Acadiana in days ahead

DISCUSSION

Acadiana finally had the opportunity to enjoy some beautiful weather Thursday.

Unfortunately, the nicer weather is going to be short-lived as the pattern will quickly be turning unsettled in the days ahead.

Our Friday will start off pretty nice and chilly with temperatures in the mid-40s.

Highs will top out near-normal in the lower 60s by the afternoon as cloud cover starts to roll back in ahead of our next weather-maker.

Wouldn't be surprised if we see a few light showers moving in by the afternoon.

Showers move in Friday night

However, best rain chances are going to hold off until after dark.

Thereafter, we are looking at a steady off and on chilly rain for the better part of Saturday... UGH!

Chilly rains Saturday

A good soaking of 1-3" looks possible at this point.

Saturday GFS rain estimates

Highs will be limited to the lower 50s.

We may see some limited sunshine Sunday, but it'll remain cool with highs in the 50s

And honestly, the pattern is going to remain cooler than normal for the remainder of the 10-day period.

Expect highs to be stuck in the 50s/60s with lows in the 30s/40s.

Our next storm system arrives Tuesday.

There will likely be at least some severe weather and heavy rain threat with this feature, so we'll have to keep an eye on it.

Stay tuned for the latest

Have a great rest of your week!

