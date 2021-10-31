Painted Pumpkin Fest returns to Parc Sans Souci

In Lafayette's Parc Sans Souci under an autumn sky, people gathered to paint and create pumpkins beyond one's imagination.

The Great Painted Pumpkin Festival returned this year.

There was paint, markers, and other fun decorating supplies, plus pumpkins.

Funds from the festival support literacy and music programs for kids, plus neighborhood beautification projects.

Lori McCarthy of the event's sponsor Latter & Blum told KATC, "I think its beautiful that family whether its blood or friendship, it's alive and well in Lafayette, La and Latter & Blum is presenting this, and we just love the fact that all of these people came down here to be with other people which we haven't done in so long so we're so happy to have sponsored this."

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel