Over-watering may be killing your plants

It happens to gardeners of all skill levels.

The yellowing of leaves on a plant, a clear sign that the plant is under stress and that something isn't quite right.

This yellowing of the leaves is known as chlorosis and it is a common problem in all kinds of different plants.

What causes chlorosis can vary but the good news is that it is reversible, so by identifying the issue that is causing it you can address the problem.

One of the most common causes of chlorosis is over-watering, which can saturate the roots and prevent the plant from breathing.

Checking to see if your plant may be over-watered is simple, simply use your finger to check the moisture under the soil and if it feels wet... don't water it.

The time of day you water can also impact the plant with morning watering being a much more beneficial time to give your plants something to drink.

This gives the plant a chance to absorb and cycle the water during the day and will leave it fairly dry when the sun sets.

Night is when fungus and disease can spread with a little more ease and that is particularly true for wet plants.

