Open house weekends announced for St. Jude Dream Home

Open house weekends are starting soon for the St. Jude Dream Home.

This weekend, you're invited to the gorgeous home, which will open its doors to visitors from noon to 5:00 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

That schedule will remain in place for all weekends through June 20th.

Unlike in previous years, tickets will not be sold at the house, so make sure to buy online or you can call 1-800-724-1918.

Fewer than 1,500 tickets remain! If you buy your ticket before June 18, you'll also be entered in the drawing for a $10,000 VISA gift card, courtesy of Assurance Financial.

This year’s beautiful home built by the McLain Companies is located in the Magnolia Trace subdivision at 203 Shadow Bend in Broussard.

