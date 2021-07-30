Opelousas to host 'Stop the Shooting' event on Saturday

An Opelousas rapper and president of GUNS DOWN POWER UP!, will hold a "Stop the Shooting" prayer event with Opelousas Police this Saturday.

"I want people to pass the message to their children and to their children to make a difference and put the guns down," said, Eric Williams, who wants to make his organization a household name, "give me four more years because all it takes is 7 years to make a difference."

Williams said he has reached out to the mayor and congressmen, but his call to end gun violence has landed on deaf ears.

"American leadership needs to figure out what they are going to do, as they are worried about what's happening overseas," he said.

Now, Opelousas Police is finally understanding the kind of man Williams is.

"At this moment, says Eric Williams, things are looking brighter. I'd like to thank the Chief of Opelousas Police for coming aboard with the prayer service."

Williams said he plans to bring future chess matches to Opelousas, and to make new rap music that will inspire others to make better choices.

He says he plans to return to his hometown of Bastrop in four more years, as gun violence is taking a significant toll back at home.

The public is invited to attend the prayer service, he said, on Saturday, July 31 at 11 am - til, at Philip Street Park in Opelousas.

The event is sponsored by Councilwoman Chasity Davis.

