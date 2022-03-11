Opelousas Police seek runaway teen

Opelousas Police are asking for assistance in locating a runaway teen.

Police say 16-year-old Joseph Guillory of Opelousas was reported as a runaway by a parent on March 10, 2022.

Guillory, they say, has been absent from home since the late evening of March 8, 2022.

Anyone with information about Joseph Guillory’s whereabouts should contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 mobile App.)

