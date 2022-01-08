Opelousas Police search for missing 14-year-old girl

A 14-year-old girl from Opelousas is missing.

The Opelousas Police Department is asking for help in locating Doneisha Rubin.

She was last seen at her residence on Wednesday evening, they say.

If anyone has information, please contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500 or crimetips@opelousaspd.com

